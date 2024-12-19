Ashwin was ‘humiliated’, his retirement has shocked us: Father Ravichandran

A day after India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket in the middle of the Australian tour, his father claimed his son was being “humiliated” and hence he decided to call it a day.

Admitting that the sudden retirement has shocked the family, Ashwin’s father Ravichandran said he did not interfere in his son’s decision.

“I too came to know last minute, actually. What was going on in his mind I don’t know. He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure. I did not have any feelings at all about that. But the way he gave his retirement, one part I was very happy, another part not happy because he should have continued,” Ravichandran told CNN News18 TV channel.

“(Retiring) is his (Ashwin’s) wish and desire, I cannot interfere in that, but the way in which he gave that, there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation,” he added.

Ashwin’s father did not elaborate on who was “humiliating” his son.

“Definitely, no doubt about it (being emotional for the family), because he was on the field for 14-15 years. The sudden change – retirement – gave us really kind of a shock. At the same time, we were expecting it because humiliation was going on. How long can he tolerate all those things? Probably, he would have decided on his own,” he further said.

The 38-year-old Ashwin told the media on Wednesday (December 18) that it was his “last day” as an Indian cricketer. However, he will continue to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he has been signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the recent players auction.

Ashwin’s decision came after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw. He was not part of the Playing XI for the Test as India preferred Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner. His final Test was the day-night game in Adelaide that ended in India’s defeat on December 8. Ashwin ended his international career with 537 Test, 156 ODI and 65 T20I wickets.

On Thursday, Ashwin returned home to Chennai and was accorded a warm welcome at his home.