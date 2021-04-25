US promises rapid support to India and Indian healthcare workers

India also receives offers of assistance from around the world – including Pakistan, France, Australia and the EU

The United States pledged to “rapidly deploy” support to India as the country reported a fourth straight day of world-record COVID case numbers on Sunday.

A White House spokesperson said the US and India were in “active conversations at high levels” as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19.

“Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India’s healthcare heroes,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India’s health care heroes. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2021

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the US is “deeply concerned” about the latest outbreak.

“The US is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon,” he tweeted.

The U.S. is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon. — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) April 25, 2021

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, meanwhile, called on the US administration to release doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to countries currently experiencing COVID-19 surges, including India.

“We are currently sitting on close to 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US stockpile, a stockpile which we’re not using and which we’ve already opened to combat COVID-19 in Mexico and Canada,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

“In order to curb the spread of this virus internationally and to protect public health and our international economy, we need to get these vaccines out the door now. I respectfully but strongly call on the Biden Administration to release millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses to countries hardest-hit by the spread of COVID-19, including India, Argentina, and potentially others.”

Also read: Nation and its people are at war. Govt is just too scared to declare it

India has also received offers of assistance from around the world – including Pakistan, France, Australia and the European Union – as it tries to rein in the spread of coronavirus.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with Indians. “We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” he tweeted. “Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world. I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together.”

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Tweeting on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron, Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said: “I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support.”

European Council President Charles Michel said in a tweet that the EU “stands in solidarity with Indian people amidst [the] resurgent COVID-19 pandemic”.

Also read: Why vaccine deregulation is bad economics and sinister politics

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said: “India’s generosity and leadership in providing vaccines to our region is appreciated. We will continue to work together closely to respond to this global crisis.”