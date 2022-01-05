Third COVID wave has hit Delhi, 10K cases likely today: Satyendar Jain

The positivity rate which stood at 6.46 per cent on Monday and 8.3 per cent on Tuesday is expected to rise to 10 per cent on Wednesday

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has set in in Delhi and the national capital expected to log 10,000 new infections on Wednesday with a positivity rate (number of people testing positive for every 100 tests) of 10 per cent, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said.

The national capital saw the COVID positivity rate surge from 6.46 per cent on Monday to 8.3 per cent on Tuesday.

Jain, however, said that only 300-400 samples are being sent for genome sequencing now as sequencing of all samples is not possible.

“Testing for COVID-19 has been increased and around 90,000 tests have been conducted on Tuesday,” he said.

He said the government has activated a COVID war room which will maintain district and hospital-wise data about bed occupancy, patients and oxygen among other things. Besides, 40 per cent of beds in private hospitals have been kept aside for COVID cases to handle emergency situations.

While assuring residents that symptoms of Omicron despite its high transmissibility seem to be mild, the health minister, however, cautioned them not to let their guard down and follow all COVID protocols.

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the city recorded 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 percent and three fatalities. During the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by Omicron, all essential services will be allowed in the national capital. Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays.

