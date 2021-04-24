Tamil Nadu dramatically tightens restrictions, shuts bars, cinemas, Amma clinics

Among other measures, Amma Mini Clinics, which were launched to attend COVID patients, will close. Now patients will be directed to district hospitals and primary health centres

Tamil Nadu on Saturday (April 25) announced further restrictions across the state in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus. Starting Sunday, Amma Mini Clinics, which were launched to attend COVID patients, will close. Now patients will be directed to district hospitals and primary health centres.

Cinemas, shopping malls, gyms, convention halls, bars, recreation centres and bigger stores will remain shut until further notice.

Bigger departmental stores will be allowed to operate without air conditioning. Dine-in restaurants, places of worship, spas and salons will be shut. Takeaways, however, will be allowed.

E-commerce services can function during the allowed timings. Weddings are allowed with an upper cap of 50 guests. The limit on the attendees for funerals is capped at 25. IT and ITES companies will have to ask at least half their staff to work from home. Sports training centres will be open only for national and international training purposes. E-registration will be mandatory for everyone entering Tamil Nadu except from Puducherry.

At present, the state observes complete lockdown on Sundays and a 10pm-4am daily curfew.

Like several other states across the country, Tamil Nadu has been battered by the second wave of COVID-19. There are nearly 1 lakh active cases in the state – and the figure is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks.