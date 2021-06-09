Raise an Issue on CoWIN for error-free certificate; new feature added

You can now correct mistakes in your vaccination certificates related to your name, year of birth, and gender etc. All you have to do is to log onto the CoWIN website and 'raise an issue'

A new feature has been added on the CoWIN website to enable beneficiaries to correct mistakes in their certificates related to their name, year of birth, and gender etc. All you have to do now is to log onto the website, http://cowin.gov.in, and ‘raise an issue’.

Vikas Sheel, additional secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare had tweeted about this new additional citizen-friendly feature on #CoWIN. “Now correct the errors in vaccination certificate yourself,” he had written in his tweet.

The Aarogya Setu app twitter app too announced on Tuesday (June 8) that corrections can be made to the name, year of birth and gender on CoWIN vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors had crept in. And suggested to visit http://cowin.gov.in and “raise an issue.” The CoWIN platform, which is the primary site for vaccine registration in the country, has been modified from time to time to make it user friendly.

Advertisement

Also read: Centre to launch e-vouchers to help poor access paid vaccination

According to a Hindustan Times report, beneficiaries could either get a hard copy of their vaccination certificate from the centre they had received their shots, or download their QR-based certificate after first dose and on the completion of both the vaccine doses. However, there was no option to make changes in the certificate in case of a mistake.

The CoWIN digital platform serves as the “backbone” of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery management system. It is compulsory for beneficiaries to register on it before getting vaccinated and also for logging in to book for a vaccination appointment. Each entry gets registered in the system.

One person can register three more eligible people using their mobile number, stated the health ministry’s CoWIN guidelines. The option of self-registration was opened for general population from March 1 and this was later tweaked to allow on-the-spot beneficiary registration.

Meanwhile, health ministry data showed that over 23.6 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in India till June 8.