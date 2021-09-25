PM Modi’s b’day vax bash drives up India’s immunisation numbers

Over two crore Covid-19 vaccinations administered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, September 17, has improved the overall tally of vaccination in India. Also, it improved the seven-day moving average of vaccination taking it close to crore inoculation per day for the last seven days.

As of Saturday (September 25), India has administered more than 85 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses since the first day of the drive. Of these, 62.71 crore doses are of first-timers while the remaining 22.17 crore were second doses. On an average, about 78 lakh vaccines were administered each day this week.

The seven-day moving average is calculated as the average inoculations over the last seven days from any given day on the timeline. These are constantly showing positive growth and a satisfactory picture as the daily number of inoculations is increasing with every passing week.

Advertisement

With the current speed of vaccination, the target stated by the government to administer 100 crore doses by mid-October seems possible. The weekly average of the country was 1.96 lakh in the third week of January while it has now reached 98.70 lakh doses per day. Over the previous week, this week has shown a huge jump of about 75 lakh.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are leading the vaccination drive among states, with the former having completely vaccinated 2.23 crore individuals while Uttar Pradesh had administered first dose to 8.14 crore people.

Among completely vaccinated states, Uttar Pradesh comes after Maharashtra with 1.82 crore people. It is followed by Gujarat (1.79 crore) and West Bengal (1.58 crore). A total of 10 states have completely vaccinated more than one crore persons. Other states to have achieved the complete vaccination of over a crore people are Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Bihar.

As per the latest update, the Central government has supplied 82.57 crore vaccines to all the states and Union territories. Currently, more than four crore vaccines are available with states and UTs which are to be utilized over the next few days.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will be procuring 75% of the vaccines free of cost and sending them to the states and UTs in the country, the government said in its official statement.