18.53 crore COVID vaccines still lie unused with states: Centre

More than 123 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided free to the states and Union territories by the Centre so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry said on Saturday that more than 18.53 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states.

“The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country,” the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and Union territories by providing COVID-19 vaccines to them for free.

“In the new phase of universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far, under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 111.40 crore, as per the Health Ministry’s data updated on Saturday.

