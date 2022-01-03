Omicron tally in India rises to 1,700, active cases at 1.45 lakh

India reported 33,750 fresh COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry data

India’s Omicron tally reached 1,700 on Monday across 23 states and Union Territories, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121), and Rajasthan (120).

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed.

Advertisement

“The active cases comprise 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent,” the Health Ministry said.

Also read: Only 17% of COVID funds spent, ramp up health infra: Health min to states, UTs

An increase of 22,781 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,95,407, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.68 crore.

India’s COVID-19 surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 123 new fatalities include 78 from Kerala and nine from Maharashtra.

Also read: COVID vaccination for 15-18 year olds starts today

A total of 4,81,893 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,542 from Maharashtra, 48,113 from Kerala, 38,346 from Karnataka, 36,790 from Tamil Nadu, 25,109 from Delhi, 22,916 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,781 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

(With inputs from Agencies)