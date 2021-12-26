Omicron alert: Night curfew in Delhi from Monday

The decision came after the national capital on Sunday logged 290 new infections, 16 per cent more than Saturday’s tally and the highest since June 10, and one death in the last 24 hours

Amid a worsening COVID situation, night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am starting Monday (December 27), the government announced on Sunday.

The decision came after the national capital on Sunday logged 290 new infections, 16 per cent more than Saturday’s tally and the highest since June 10, and one death in the last 24 hours. The national capital’s positivity rate rose to 0.55 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi government’s heath department. On June 10, the national capital had reported 305 cases and 44 deaths. The cumulative tally has now risen to 14,43,352 while the death toll is 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

The country has reported 422 cases of the Omicron variant so far, prompting several states to effect restrictions on public movement and night curfews despite the holiday season.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (108), followed by Delhi at 76, Gujarat (43), Telangana (41), Kerala (38) and Tamil Nadu.

While Karnataka has imposed a 10pm-5am night curfew, beginning December 28, the curfew timings in Haryana are between 11 pm and 5 am.

Maharashtra too has imposed restrictions, banning the assembly of more than five people in public places between 9 pm and 6 am while capping the number of people at public and social gatherings.

Uttar Pradesh has effected a night curfew from 11pm to 5 am, while also imposing related-restrictions including a ban on gathering of more than 200 people.

The night curfew, between 1 am and 5 am in Gujarat, which came in effect on December 20 will stay till December 31.

Other states and Union territories which have imposed restrictions are Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.