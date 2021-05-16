Now you can consult doctors on COVID through Google Pay

Users can look for online doctor consults in the Google Pay app by tapping on the explore menu, and search to plug into three online consultation service apps – DocsApp, MFine and Practo

Google Pay, the digital wallet platform and online payment system, has added a new feature to its app to help people consult with doctors online.

Users can look for online doctor consultation in the Google Pay app by tapping on the explore menu, and search to get plugged into three online consultation service apps – DocsApp, MFine and Practo. Google Pay India has recently tweeted: Looking for an online consult for COVID-19 from home? Find doctors with the @DocsApp_in;@MFine Care and @Practo Spots on Google play. Open your google pay app and tap on explore and then search.

With nearly 2.43 crore COVID-19 cases as of May 15, (health ministry data), there has been tremendous pressure on the country’s health care system. Many health care facilities have been crippled by the huge number of patients in the second wave of the pandemic. There has been a shortage of doctors, and health care workers since many are forced to go into quarantine after dealing with coronavirus patients on a daily basis. In this situation telemedicine is turning out to be a saviour as it is easy, quick and safe, said GadgetsNow.

However, the government has warned people to be cautious asking them to be wary of imposters claiming to be doctors. They have advised users not to make advance payments and to be careful before making any payments.