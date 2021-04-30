May 1 vaccination to kick off in fits and starts as states yet to get stocks

Although over 96 lakh people have registered for the drive, states say they’d give preference to those awaiting second shot in the above 45-year age category

India’s third ‘liberalized’ COVID vaccination drive scheduled for May 1 is set to kick off in fits and starts. Three factors are apparently responsible: a) increasing number of states – BJP-ruled states included – don’t have the stocks to include those aged 18 years and up to 44 years. The states say they are already pressed for the second dose for those above 45 years; b) scheduling of shots is increasingly becoming impossible for the 18-44 age group; c) vaccine manufacturers aren’t in a position to provide extra millions of doses needed for the new age group.

On the other hand, over 96 lakh people have registered on CoWin portal for vaccination till 10.15pm on Thursday (April 29).

Media reports quoting National Health Authority CEO Ram Sewak Sharma said that the objective behind opening registration is that the platform is up and running. Whichever state is ready can go ahead, instead of waiting for all states to begin at once.

Here’s what many states have said:

Madhya Pradesh (BJP-ruled): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a video message on April 29 that his state would not start the vaccination for 18-45 age group on May 1, but continue with vaccinating people over 45 years.

“On contacting the manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, we learnt they are unable to give us doses for those above 18 years of age on May 1. So the drive covering the young people won’t start on May 1.”

Chouhan said the state hoped to get the vaccine doses around May 3. “Keep patience and there is no need to panic,” he said, adding the state has already placed orders with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech.

Kerala (LDF-ruled): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on April 29 the state would give priority to those who are eligible for the second dose. “There is no need to rush to vaccination centres…The second dose of Covishield should be taken within 6-8 weeks and Covaxin within 4-6 weeks… The slot for the first dose will be allowed for online booking only after giving preference to those taking the second dose,” he said.

Delhi (AAP-ruled): Health Minister Satyender Jain said the state did not have enough vaccines. “We have requested for procurement of vaccines. Despite all preparations being made, availability of vaccines is inevitable for the inoculation to begin. As soon as these things are made clear and we receive the vaccines, we will let you know in a couple of days or so. We haven’t received the schedule from companies yet,” Jain said.

Gujarat (BJP-ruled): Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in a video message that the state might not be able to open up vaccination for all over 18 plus due to non-supply of the requisite stock. The state has ordered 2.5 crore doses. He expected at least a part of the order would be made available within the first 15 days of May. “I hope we will receive vaccine doses and within 15 days we will start the vaccination process (of those aged above 18 years),” he said.

Karnataka (BJP-ruled): Private hospitals have expressed doubts about offering vaccines and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said they will be given vaccines based on the availability.

Punjab (Congress-ruled): Health Secretary Husan Lal said the state was yet to finalise its strategy for the new age group as there was no confirmation on vaccine supply “We are yet to contact Bharat Biotech for Covaxin order as earlier their prices were on higher side, but they have now reduced it to Rs 400 per dose for states… so, we will consider it now,” said Lal.

Maharashtra (Maha Vikas Aghadi): Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state would not begin mass vaccination with a small stock. Serum Institute has agreed to provide 3 lakh doses to Maharashtra, he said. “We should have at least 25-30 lakh doses to begin the next phase of vaccination,” he said.

“We have asked manufacturers to give us the schedule for delivery. The empowered committee will take a decision on when to start vaccination,” he said.

Tamil Nadu (AIADMK-ruled): The Tamil Nadu government on April 28 ordered 1.50 crore doses of vaccines. “From May 1, as it was announced earlier by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the vaccines would be provided free of cost to people in the age group of 18-45,” a press release stated.

Chhattisgarh (Congress), Jharkhand (JMM-led Grand Alliance) and Rajasthan (Congress) have already said they are unlikely to open up the vaccination programme from May 1.