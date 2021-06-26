Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive in India as early as July

The Association of Healthcare Providers (India) claims to represent ‘the majority of healthcare providers’ in the country

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available in India in small quantities by July, India Today quoted sources as saying.

The Association of Healthcare Providers (India), which claims to represent “the majority of healthcare providers” in the country, is in the process of privately procuring the vaccine from the US-based manufacturer, the report said.

A few thousand doses of the vaccine could arrive as early as next month, the report said, adding the one-shot dose will be priced at $25 (₹1,855).

J&J is already working with government agencies to validate its manufacturing process and specifications. Earlier this month it started discussions with the country’s apex vaccine testing laboratory in Kasauli, the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), through its Indian partner Biological E.

India recorded 48,698 coronavirus cases and 1,183 deaths in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Saturday. With this, the country’s overall count of infections since the pandemic broke out in 2020 rose to 3,01,83,143. The toll increased to 3,94,493.

India’s tally of active cases reduced by 1.97% to 5,95,565, while the number of recoveries reached 2,91,93,085. The active caseload has dropped below the six-lakh mark for the first time in nearly three months.