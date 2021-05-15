Israeli airstrike flattens Gaza tower housing offices of Al Jazeera, AP

The strike came nearly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building, which also housed other offices and residential apartments

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday flattened a 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the US-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera, according to reports.

The strike came nearly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building, which also housed other offices and residential apartments. The strike brought the entire 12-storey building down.

The 11-storey residential building called Al-Jalaa has now collapsed. pic.twitter.com/VUFxxJCuW3 — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) May 15, 2021

Al Jazeera’s Safwat Al Kahlout, reporting from Gaza City, said she saw at least three missiles hit the tower. “I have been covering lots of events from this building,” he said. “We have lots of good memories with our colleagues.”

“Now, one can understand the feeling of the people whose homes have been destroyed by such kind of air attacks,” Al Kahlout said. “It’s really difficult to wake up one day and then you realise that your office is not there with all the career experiences, memories that you’ve had.”

In Gaza, at least 140 people have been killed, including 39 children and 22 women, since the Israeli bombardment began on Monday. Rocket attacks from armed groups in Gaza have killed at least nine people in Israel, including a woman from Kerala who was working in the country.