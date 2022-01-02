India’s single-day COVID cases up by 21%, Omicron tally at 1,525

Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 460 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117 and Kerala 109

The country on Sunday logged 27,553 fresh COVID infections, 21 per cent higher than the previous day’s count, with the Omicron tally rising to 1,525 across 23 states and Union territories. Of the 1,525 cases, 560 people who tested for the new COVID variant have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 460 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117 and Kerala 109.

While India’s tally of COVID cases now stands at 3,48,89,132, the active cases have increased to 1,22,801, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll has climbed to 4,81,770 with 284 more fatalities.

The active cases have increased to 1,22,801 comprising 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 18,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.35 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,84,561, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The ministry said that densely populated cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are witnessing a quick rise in cases.

On Saturday, Delhi saw a 50 per cent spike in cases at 2,716. The national capital’s positivity rate was at 3.64 per cent.

The Centre has asked states and Union territories to set up makeshift hospital and form special teams to monitor COVID patients in home isolation. Considering the high transmissibility quotient of the new variant, which is spreading at a fast rate, the Centre has asked concerned authorities to test those reporting symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and diarrhoea.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.44 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With inputs from agencies)