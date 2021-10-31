India’s active COVID cases slump to 1.59L, lowest in 247 days

The daily rise in fresh COVID-19 cases has stayed below 20,000 for 23 consecutive days

Active COVID-19 cases in India slumped to 1,59,273, the lowest in 247 days, as the country reported 12,830 new cases on Sunday (October 31). The daily spike takes India caseload to 3,42,73,300.

According to Health Ministry data, the death toll climbed to 4,58,186 with 446 fresh fatalities.

The daily rise in fresh COVID-19 cases has stayed below 20,000 for 23 consecutive days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 126 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 2,283 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the G-20 meeting that India is ready to produce over 5 billion COVID vaccine doses by the end of 2021 as part of its initiative to fight the pandemic. Also making a case for India’s indigenous vaccine Covaxin, Modi said a WHO approval for the emergency use authorisation of the vaccine would help India in assisting other countries grappling with vaccine shortage.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.