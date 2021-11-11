India’s active COVID-19 cases decline to 1,38,556, lowest in 266 days

India reported 13,091 fresh COVID-19 cases and 340 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours

India’s active COVID-19 cases declined to 1,38,556, the lowest in 266 days.

India added 13,091 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, taking the country’s total COVID-19 cases to 3,44,01,670, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,62,189 with 340 fresh fatalities, according to the ministry data.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 34 straight days, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 137 consecutive days now.

“The active cases comprise 0.40 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.25 percent, the highest since March 2020,” the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,127 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India conducted 11,89,470 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 61,99,02,064.

The country has administered a total of 110.23 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date.

According to the ministry data, around 79.2 percent of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 37 percent of the country’s population has been administered with both the doses.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the Health Ministers of all states and union territories on Thursday, on taking forward the campaign of ‘Har Ghar Dastak’, to ensure vaccination of all adults who have not got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine or whose second dose of vaccination is due.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, and three crore on June 23.

