India reports 2,075 COVID cases, active tally down to 27k

India reported 2,075 fresh COVID infections on Friday, taking the total tally to 4,30,06,080, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,16,352 with 71 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Saturday stated.

The active cases declined further to 27,802, and comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent.

A reduction of 1,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent.

“The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,70,514 COVID tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.22 crore tests,” the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,61,926. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far, under the nationwide vaccination drive, have exceeded 181.04 crore.

India’s COVID tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

The 71 new fatalities include 59 from Kerala.

Of the total 5,16,352 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,43,765 were from Maharashtra, 67,197 from Kerala, 40,033 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,145 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,193 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

(With inputs from Agencies)