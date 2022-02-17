India records 30K new COVID-19 cases in a day, recovery rate up to 98.03%

The active cases have declined to 3,32,918, comprising 0.78 per cent of the total infections

With 30,757 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of cases rose to 4,27,54,315.

The death toll has climbed to 5,10,413 with 541 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for the last 11 consecutive days.

The active cases have declined to 3,32,918, comprising 0.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.03 per cent.

Advertisement

The recovery rate had last crossed the 98 per cent-mark on January 5, when it was 98.01 per cent.

Also read: Centre directs states to review, change or drop COVID curbs as cases fall

There has been a reduction of 37,322 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 3.04 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,19,10,984, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 174.24 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 541 new fatalities include 338 from Kerala and 41 from Maharashtra.

Also read: Genome scientist declares an end to third wave in Indian metros

The data stated that 5,10,413 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,492 from Maharashtra, 63,019 from Kerala, 39,715 from Karnataka, 37,956 from Tamil Nadu, 26,086 from Delhi, 23,414 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,079 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

(With inputs from Agencies)