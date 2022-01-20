India records 3.17 lakh COVID-19 cases in a day, Omicron tally at 9,287

The active cases rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Health ministry data

India logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 249 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant.

The active cases rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday stated.

There has been a 3.63 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday.

Experts said that it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample, but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

Advertisement

“The active cases comprise 5.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.09 per cent,” the ministry said.

Also read: Do healthy children need COVID booster? What top WHO scientist says

An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country had reported 3,11,170 cases in a single day on May 15 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.06 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,58,07,029, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.28 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 159.67 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 491 new fatalities include 134 from Kerala and 49 from Maharashtra.

Also read: Ramp up COVID testing in strategic manner, Centre tells states

A total of 4,87,693 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,934 from Maharashtra, 51,160 from Kerala, 38,486 from Karnataka, 37,073 from Tamil Nadu, 25,460 from Delhi, 22,990 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,193 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

(With inputs from Agencies)