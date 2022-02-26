India records 11K fresh COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.52%

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,05,844, while the active cases further declined to 1,21,881

The death toll climbed to 5,13,481 with 255 daily fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday stated.

With this, the country recorded its daily COVID-19 cases under one lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

“The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.52 per cent,” the Health Ministry said.

A reduction of 12,354 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.36 per cent.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,22,70,482, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive exceeded 177.13 crore.

India’s COVID-19 surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 255 new fatalities include 177 from Kerala and 15 from Karnataka. A total of 5,13,481 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,687 from Maharashtra, 64,980 from Kerala, 39,900 from Karnataka, 38,000 from Tamil Nadu, 26,117 from Delhi, 23,447 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,169 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

(With inputs from Agencies)