India’s Omicron tally rises to 97; Delhi records 10 fresh cases

Maharashtra did not report a single new patient on Thursday, but with a count of 32, the state still has the maximum number of cases

India’s Omicron tally reached 97 on Friday (December 17) as the national capital recorded 10 fresh cases of the new variant.

Delhi also registered the highest daily count of fresh cases (85) in the last four months.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said most of the 20 cases in the national capital so far have been foreign travellers. While the health machinery is on alert, 10 of the Omicron patients have already got a discharge, hinting that the situation is under control, so far.

On Thursday (December 16), Karnataka recorded five fresh cases of Omicron, Delhi and Telangana four each and Gujarat one. A total of 14 new cases were added though Maharashtra, with the highest 32 cases, remained neutral on Thursday. Karnataka’s omicron tally has risen to 8 so far.

Advertisement

Besides, Rajasthan has 17, Gujarat and Kerala both have five each, Telangana six and Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu have reported one case each.

Checks at airports have been tightened and genome sequencing has been increased.

The United Kingdom tops the list of countries affected by the new variant with 11,708 cases, followed by Denmark (9,009 cases). Norway is third with 1,792 patients. South Africa has 1,134 cases.

Also read: Hospitalisations, deaths due to Omicron may rise, warns WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned countries to remain alert as the Omicron strain is now everywhere. Urging people not to dismiss the Omicron variant as mild and ignore COVID-19 precautions, the WHO warned that the highly transmissible Omicron variant was spreading at a rate not seen with any previous variant. And that the “sheer number” of Omicron cases could once again “overwhelm unprepared health systems”.

India’s first Omicron cases were reported from Bengaluru on December 2 when two people – a 66-year-old and a 46-year-old male – tested positive for the variant. The Omicron variant is believed to have 50 mutations, of which more than 30 are on the spike protein that is the target of current vaccines.

A day before, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath hinted at vaccine inequity as the reason for fast spread of Omicron. Gopinath pointed out that high-income countries have vaccinated 70 per cent of their population while lower-income countries have immunised less than four per cent. She said that the poorer countries’ lack of access to COVID vaccines is the reason why the Omicron threat looms large.