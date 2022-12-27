India logs 157 new COVID infections, active cases tally at 3,421

India's COVID caseload now stands at 4.46 crore

India on Tuesday (December 27) recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease marginally dropped to 3,421, the Union Health Ministry said.

The tally of COVID cases in the country has now gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459).

As instructed by the Union Health Ministry, states and Union territories are taking stock of preparedness at health facilities to deal with a future outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The mock drill will focus on variables including availability of health cares across districts, number of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds, availability of doctors and nurses, paramedics and frontline workers.

Notably, the country-wide death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,696 with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am from Union Health Ministry showed.

In addition, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the health ministry said.

It also added that 49,464 tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent.

Moreover, a decrease of seven cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,43,342 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The ministry’s website said that a total of 220.06 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28.

Facing a constant increase, it further rose to 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country has also crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.