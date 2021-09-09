How crucial has vaccine been? Centre rolls out data to show efficacy

Vaccination prevents deaths, stressed the government, adding that the new data has emphasised this point

Can two doses of vaccination avert death? The first COVID vaccine shot is 96.6 per cent effective in preventing death, while the second shot makes it 97.5 per cent, the Centre said on Thursday (September 9).

These figures have been arrived at by the government based on data between April and August. Vaccination prevents deaths, stressed the government, adding that the new data has emphasised this point. Most deaths in the crippling second wave of COVID-19 in April-May were recorded among the unvaccinated, said the government

An NDTV report quoted VK Paul, head of the COVID task force, who echoed the point that vaccination is the “most important shield against the virus”. Pointing out vaccines are available, he requested people to get their vaccination done since it is a sure-fire way to ensure death due to COVID does not happen.

Breakthrough infections – or infections among the fully vaccinated – can occur but the government has assured that they “do not result in mortality”. Hospitalisation is very minimal in these cases as well.

Besides COVID, Dr Paul warned that other infections like dengue were also increasing. The deaths due to a fever among children in Uttar Pradesh is dengue, he confirmed. In fact, according to Paul, mosquito-borne diseases were rising and he warned people to be cautious. Dengue has serious, fatal complications and there was no vaccine to counter it as well.

“We must fight against these illnesses alongside COVID,” he declared, the NDTV report added.

On Thursday (September 9) India recorded 43,263 new coronavirus infections and 338 deaths taking the total number of deaths due to COVID in the country to 4,41,749 people.