Have you had side effects after being jabbed? Most did not, says survey

70 percent of Indians after taking the first dose of Covishield and 64 percent with Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects

Most Indians experienced no or only mild side effects after taking two doses of Covishield or Covaxin vaccines, according to a survey.

“70 per cent of Indians after taking the first dose of Covishield and 64 per cent with Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects, said the survey by LocalCircles.

Similarly, the survey said that 75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects.

However, 30 per cent of those who were given the first dose of Covishield experienced side effects, out of whom, 29 per cent experienced fever.

Thirty per cent of those who took the first dose of Covaxin experienced fever while one per cent reported having a more serious condition than fever, and no one reported having a post-vaccine COVID infection.

According to the survey, 20 per cent of people experienced fever, four per cent reported getting COVID-19, and one per cent reported having a more serious condition than fever, after taking the second dose of Covishield.

After getting inoculated with the second dose of Covaxin, 17 per cent experienced fever, two per cent reported getting COVID-19 post-vaccination, while three per cent reported having a more serious condition than fever.

The survey received more than 40,000 responses from citizens in 381 districts of India, out of which 62 per cent were men while 38 per cent were women.

“Forty-four per cent of respondents were from Tier one, 31 per cent were from Tier two, and 25 per cent of respondents were from tier three, four, and rural districts,” LocalCircles said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 59.55 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday.

