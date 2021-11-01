48 districts have less than 50% vaccine coverage. Here’s the list

North-eastern states have the poorest numbers with three out of every five districts having less than 50% first-dose coverage

About 48 districts in the country have reported less than 50% first-dose COVID vaccination, which has prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special meeting on Wednesday (October 3) to address the causes.

On the positive side, about three fourth of the eligible population has got at least first dose of the vaccine. Karnataka (48%), Madhya Pradesh (38%) Gujarat (55%), and Rajasthan (39%) have done better than the national average of 31% vaccination.

On their part, states have launched a campaign titled ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ to improve vaccination coverage, especially in districts with low numbers. The Union Health Ministry has urged states to set the target of vaccinating all eligible citizens with at least first dose by the end of November.

Recently, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that about 10 crore people have missed the second dose at the end of the prescribed interval, triggering fears that consistently dropping COVID cases in the country is bringing complacency and lethargy in the general population.

Till Sunday (October 31), 106,33,38,492 shots of the vaccine have been administered in the country. About 35% population is fully vaccinated while first-dose coverage is estimated at 77.44 per cent.

The districts with less than 50% vaccination are:

· In Jharkhand, Giridih (48.1%), Latehar (48.3%), Godda (48.3%), and Gumla (49.9%), Pakur (37.1%), Sahebganj (39.2%), Garhwa (42.7%), Deoghar (44.2%) and West Singhbhum (47.8%).

· In Maharashtra, Hingoli (47.8%), Aurangabad (46.5%), Nandurbar (46.9%), Buldhana (47.6%), Nanded (48.4%), and Akola (49.3%).

· In Meghalaya, East Garo Hills (42.1%), West Jantia Hills (47.8%), West Khasi Hills (39.1%), South Garo Hills (41.2%).

· In Manipur, Tamenglong (35%), Pherzawl (31.1%), Noney (35.4%), Tengnoupal (43.7%), Kangpokpi (17.1%), Ukhrul (19.6%), Kamjong (28.2%), Senapati (28.6%).

· In Nagaland, Phek (21.9%), Peren (21.9%), Kiphire (16.1%), Tuesang (20.8%), Mon (33.5%), Wokha (38.5%), Longleng (40.4%), Zunheboto (39.4%).

· In Arunachal Pradesh, East Kameng (42.5%), Kurung Kumey (27.4%), Upper Subansiri (32.1%), Kamle (36.4%), Lower Subansiri (41.3%), Kar Daadi (18.3%).

· In other states, Araria (Bihar, 49.6%), Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh, 47.5%), North-West Delhi (Delhi, 48.2%), Lawngtlai (Mizoram, 48.6%), Nuh (Haryana, 23.5%), Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu, 43.1%), South Salmara Mankachar (Assam, 44.8%).