These four states have best vaccination numbers. Read on to know more

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday (September 29) that more than 85.42 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) till date.

A day before, India completed administering both doses of the vaccine to almost 25% of the estimated adult population.

The ministry stated that the states and UTs have over 4.57 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses. The Health Ministry said that the vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability, for enabling better planning by states and Uts, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

According to the data, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, have conducted more than six crore cumulative vaccinations. Three among these states, Gujarat (40 percent), Madhya Pradesh (27 percent) and Maharashtra (26 percent), have a second dose coverage higher than national average. Uttar Pradesh, which has conducted the maximum cumulative vaccinations, has, however, administered both doses to just 13.34 percent of the adult population.

Following the four states, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Bihar have carried out more than five crore cumulative vaccinations. While Karnataka at 35 percent and Rajasthan with 30 percent have second dose coverage above national average, West Bengal’s second dose coverage of 23 percent and Bihar’s second dose average with 14 percent are below the national average.

Kerala (37.44 percent), Odisha (26 percent), Andhra Pradesh (24 percent) and Tamil Nadu (20 percent) have crossed three crore cumulative vaccinations and have also crossed 20 percent second dose coverage.

