Covaxin found effective in neutralising double mutant strain

The ICMR study shows that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 such as the UK and Brazil variant

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been successful in neutralising the double mutant strain, B.1.617 of SARS-CoV-2 found in certain regions of India and other multiple variants as well, said scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to a report in The Indian Express, Dr Samiran Panda, chief of epidemiology and communicable diseases division of ICMR said that Covaxin has been found to effectively neutralise the double mutant strain and other variants of concern.

This new information from ICMR will reassure people and make them less wary about taking the vaccine in the midst of a second wave raging in the country, added scientists.

Covaxin has received Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for COVID-19 treatment in India and in several countries across the globe.

Scientists at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) have already isolated and cultured the double mutant strain, which has E484Q and L452R mutation, as well as other coronavirus variants such as the B.1.1.7 (UK variant); B.1.1.28.2 (Brazil variant) and B.1.351 (South African variant).

While the NIV has shown that Covaxin has potential to fight against the UK variant and Brazil variant, the South African variant data was still being generated, said the report. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech tweeted that as the country was poised to enter the third phase of its vaccination programme on May 1, the company felt that the public needed to know the extent of the vaccine’s efficacy and so they have listed all the details in their blog.