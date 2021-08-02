Bhubaneswar first Indian city to attain 100% vaccination against COVID

Anshuman Rath, South-East Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said the state capital has also vaccinated 1 lakh migrant labourers

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar has earned the unique distinction of being the first Indian city to have vaccinated its entire population against COVID-19.

The administration has also ensured the vaccination of 1 lakh migrant labourers, reports quoted Anshuman Rath, South-East Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation as saying.

“The BMC set a goal of immunising cent per cent of its population by July 31. During this time, we have administered the second jab to a total of 9,07,000 people above 18 years of age, which includes around 31,000 health workers, 33,000 frontline workers, 5,17,000 people between 18-45 and 3,20,000 above 45. As per reports, around 18,35,000 doses of COVID vaccine have been given till July 31,” ANI quoted Rath as saying.

Rath said the administration has already vaccinated over 18.16 lakh people in the city.

To ensure a seamless vaccination process, the BMC had set up around 55 vaccination centres including 30 in primary health care centres and community centres across the city.

Thanking residents for helping the corporation attain its vaccination target, Rath said, “On behalf of the Municipal Corporation, I thank the people of Bhubaneswar for making the COVID vaccination campaign a huge success. With the hard work of the civic body officials and the cooperation of the local people, Bhubaneswar has become the first city in the country to immunize 100 per cent of its population.”

The city has around 2,500 active cases and a TPR below 2 per cent.