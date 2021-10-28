Relief for travellers: Covaxin in Oman’s list of approved COVID vaccines

Those who have taken AstraZeneca or Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been included in the list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker quoted an Oman government press statement to break the news.

“This notification will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken Covaxin,” Bharat Biotech tweeted.

Travellers, who have taken AstraZeneca or Covishield, are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine.

India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, which has been administered to more than 12 crore people in the country, is yet to be approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The vaccine has begun the regulatory process for an Emergency Use Listing (EUL), but WHO has sought “additional clarifications” from the company for a final “risk-benefit assessment” for EUL on November 3. For this reason, people administered with Covaxin cannot go to countries like the US and the UK.

Earlier, Mauritius, Mexico, Greece, Philippines, Iran, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Estonia have allowed people from India with Covaxin doses to enter their countries.