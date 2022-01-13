Bengaluru housing complexes with over 3 COVID cases to be ‘containment zone’

The state has been witnessing a steady surge in infections since the last week of December.

The Karnataka government has decided to declare as “containment zone” entire apartment complexes in capital Bengaluru if more than three COVID cases are detected there.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an advisory to housing societies and such complexes saying that all residents will be tested, and detailed contact tracing and surveillance will be done.

The advisory comes as Karnataka on Wednesday registered 21,390 fresh COVID cases and 10 fatalities. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December.

BBMP guidelines also advise:

Ensure all residents, house helps and visitors arc checked for temperature, masks at entry point and provision for hand sanitisation/hand wash shall be provided.

Common areas such as door, railings, surfaces, etc. likely to be touched by multiple people, to be cleaned using sodium hypochlorite, bleaching power, or any effective disinfectant for maintaining the highest level of sanitation and hygiene.

Common areas like walkways and parks used for walking or jogging can be used subject to the strict maintenance of COVID appropriate behaviour (mask, social distancing). These places should not get converted into socialising or meeting points.

Common groups (WhatsApp, Telegram etc) of RWAs may be used to encourage vaccination coverage and spreading awareness, using the official communication materials shared by BBMP.

Use of gymnasiums, sports facilities, swimming pools shall be avoided.

Wearing of masks by kids at all times while in open spaces and play areas shall be ensured by parents and the association members.

Parents are advised to counsel their children on the situation of COVID-19 and the importance of preventive measures so that children understand the reason behind the limits imposed on their activities.

Events/gatherings at club house or community hall shall preferably be avoided, if unavoidable shall not exceed 50 members.

The housing societies should follow segregated waste disposal with one fixed place identified and used for dumping waste in separate bins.

Community shall cooperate with the public health authorities for regular testing, vaccination, survey, containment and other COVID-related activities.