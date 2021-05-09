Armed forces to draft in 400 retired doctors in COVID fight

Defence ministry passed an order on Saturday to allow them to recruit the doctors, who were released from service between 2017 and 2019

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) will draft in 400 retired doctors for 11 months to bolster the fight against COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. The defence ministry passed an order on Saturday to allow the AFMS to recruit the doctors, who were released from service between 2017 and 2019.

“The order says fixed monthly lump sum amount will be admissible by deducting the basic pension from the salary drawn at the time of retirement, plus specialist pay wherever applicable. The amount will remain unchanged for the term of the contract and no other allowances would be paid,” the ministry said.

Also read: Retired army doctors recalled to treat COVID patients

Advertisement

The armed forces are expected to assume a bigger role in the coming weeks and months to help tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

The army has already set up a cell to coordinate with civil authorities for all COVID-related relief work. The cell is directly monitored by the vice chief of army staff.

The COVID Management Cell will bring in greater efficiency in coordinating real-time responses to address the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.

The army has, so far, deployed considerable medical resources to assist civil authorities. It has already established, or is in the process of establishing, five COVID hospitals – in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna.