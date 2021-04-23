AIIMS postpones INI CET PG 2021 entrance exam

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday postponed the INI CET PG exam (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation.
The exam was scheduled for May 8. AIIMS will release a revised date for the INI CET PG July exam.
“In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of INI CET PG JULY [MD/MS/DM (6yrs.)/M.Ch.(6yrs.)/MDS] for July 2021 session entrance exam scheduled in May 2021,” the assistant controller of examinations said in a notice issued on the AIIMS website.
He said the revised dates for the conduct of the examinations will notified “in due course of time”.