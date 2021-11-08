Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 1,42,826; lowest in 262 days

India logged 11,451 new COVID-19 infections and reported 266 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours

India’s active COVID-19 cases declined to 1,42,826, the lowest in 262 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

India logged 11,451 new COVID-19 infections, 5.5 percent higher than Saturday, taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,43,66,987, according to the data updated at 8 am on Monday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 4,61,057 with 266 fresh fatalities, according to the data.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 31 straight days, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 134 consecutive days now.

“The active cases comprise 0.42 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.24 percent, the highest since March 2020,” the ministry said.

Kerala registered 7,124 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the states. The southern state has been seeing the highest surge in the country for several weeks now. The state has recorded 50,15,505 COVID-19 cases so far.

The cumulative doses of vaccines administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 108.47 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

