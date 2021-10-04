Active COVID-19 cases drop to 2.64 lakh, lowest in 200 days

A decrease of 6,099 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

Daily COVID-19 cases in the country remained below 30,000 for the 10th consecutive day, with 20,799 fresh infections recorded in a single day. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the total number of active cases declined to 2,64,458, which is the lowest in 200 days.

According to the data uploaded at 8am on Monday, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,38,34,702, while the death toll climbed to 4,48,997 with 180 fresh fatalities.

“The active cases comprise 0.78 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.89 percent, the highest since March 2020,” the data said.

More than 9,91,676 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 57,42,52,400.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.10 percent. It has been less than three percent for last 35 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.63 percent. It has been below three percent for the last 101 days.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 surged to 3,31, 21,247, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent.

The cumulative vaccination doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 90.79 crore. National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief said that Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine would likely roll out in two weeks.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 on May 4, and three crore on June 23.

The 180 new fatalities include 74 from Kerala and 41 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,48,997 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,39,207 from Maharashtra, 37,819 from Karnataka, 35,650 from Tamil Nadu, 25,377 from Kerala and 25,088 from Delhi, 22,894 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,825 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

