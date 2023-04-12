7,830 new COVID-19 cases recorded in India, highest in over 7 months

The latest figures show that the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country has reached 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002)

According to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 12), India has reported 7,830 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, marking the highest number of infections in 223 days. The data also reveals that the total count of active cases has risen to 40,215 across the country.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala the data updated at 8 am stated.

As per the health bulletin released by the Delhi government, the national capital recorded 980 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The bulletin further highlighted that the positivity rate in Delhi currently stands at 25.98%.

The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,04,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.