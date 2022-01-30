75% adults vaccinated: PM Modi hails momentous feat

With 2,34,281 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.10 crore

With 75 per cent of all adults fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated fellow citizens for this “momentous feat” and said he is proud of all those who are making the vaccination drive a success.

75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success. https://t.co/OeCJddtAL8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022

Tagging a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in which he stated that India has achieved its goal of vaccinating 75 per cent adult population against Covid, the prime minister said, “75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat.”

Advertisement

“Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success,” he said. The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore.

COVID cases on the rise

With 2,34,281 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of cases increased to over 4.10 crore, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,94,091 with 893 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 1,19,396 to reach 18,84,937 — 4.59 per cent of the total infections — while the country’s recovery rate stands at 93.89 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.50 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.40 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,87,13,494, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it said. After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,10,92,522, it said.

(With Agency inputs)