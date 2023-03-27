610 cases of COVID’s new variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data

The XBB.1.16 variant detected in COVID-19 samples across the country might have caused the recent spike in coronavirus cases

INSACOG data reveals that 610 cases of COVID’s XBB.1.16 variant were detected across 11 states and Union Territories and this might have caused the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The highest number of COVID cases caused due to this variant has been found in Maharashtra and Gujarat at 164 each. Telangana came next with 93 cases and Karnataka had 86, according to INSACOG data.

Also read: COVID variant XBB1.16: Nearly 350 samples of new infection in India

The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant. India has been witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country recently.

Advertisement

India logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000-mark after 134 days, according to the health ministry data updated on Monday (March 27).