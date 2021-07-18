2 athletes test positive at Tokyo Olympics after teammate gets infected

The three have been isolated in their rooms and the entire team has been tested for COVID-19, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said

Two athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Olympics Village after a teammate was found infected, AFP reported.

Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said the cases “were from the same country and sport,” while refraining from revealing the name of the country.

He said the three are isolated in their rooms and “Tokyo 2020 is delivering meals to them”. The rest of the members of the team have also been tested for COVID-19.

The reporting of the infections comes just ahead of the delayed Tokyo Olympics, the conduct of which amid the pandemic, has been the subject of controversy in Japan.

The infections at the Olympics Village have raised concern as the venue is supposed to house as many as 6,700 athletes and officials when the Games begin.

Official at the Games have said that they are taking utmost care to ensure no transmission of the virus at the venue and that while athletes are being tested daily, a major portion of the sporting event will be conducted indoors.

“Mingling and crossing of populations is very limited. We keep the risk to an absolute minimum level,” AFP quoted Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi.

“We can ensure that transmission between various groups is almost impossible,” he added.