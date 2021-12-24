122 new Omicron cases takes India tally to 358, active COVID-19 cases at 77k

India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections and 374 deaths in the past 24 hours

India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358.

Out of the 358 Omicron cases, 114 have recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 358 Omicron COVID-19 variant cases have been detected across 17 states and Union Territories so far, according to the ministry data.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31, and Gujarat 30.

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3,47,72,626, while the active cases declined to 77,516.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,79,133, with 374 daily fatalities being recorded, according to the ministry data.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 57 days.

“The tally of active cases has declined to 77,516, which comprises 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020,” the ministry said.

A decrease of 775 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, as per the data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for 81 days now.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent. This has been below one per cent for 40 days now.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,42,15,977, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 140.31 crore.

India’s COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With inputs from Agencies)