COVID hampers offline classes again. Here’s a list of states that shut schools

With the Omicron threat spreading across the country, states and union territories have decided to play it safe and impose restrictions on schools and colleges as a preventive measure.

Here is a list of states/cities that have shut offline schools following a surge in COVID cases over the last two weeks.

In Mumbai…

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a statement on January 3 declaring that all schools from classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 will be closed till January 31. The students of classes 10 and 12 are, however, allowed to attend classes in person. All other classes will be held online.

Mumbai’s COVID count surged on January 2 with 8,063 fresh cases. BMC commissioner IS Chahal urged people to not panic and follow norms set by the government to contain the spread of the virus. Chahal said 89 percent of the cases were found to be asymptomatic with 503 hospitalisations and 56 patients on oxygen.

Offline classes for std I to XII are still on across Maharashtra.

On January 2, Maharashtra reported 11,877 fresh, 2,707 more than January 1. A total of 50 Omicron cases were reported and nine COVID deaths. Maharashtra’s active case count is 42,024, said the state health department.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government brought back COVID-related restrictions amid a steep rise in cases, shutting all educational institutions from Monday (January 3) and allowing offices to operate with 50 per cent workforce.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi announced that only essential services will be permitted between 10 pm and 5 am in the state.

West Bengal on Saturday reported 4,512 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,061 more than the previous day, with Kolkata accounting for 2,398 new cases, as per the state health department.

Delhi

Schools, colleges and training and coaching institutions in the national capital will remain closed as the Delhi government declared a “yellow alert” amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the virus’ Omicron variant.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) clarified that online teaching learning, examinations and related activities such as practicals, projects and assignments for classes 9 to 12 would be conducted according to schedule.

Tamil Nadu

Offline lessons for Classes 9 to 12 are conducted with revised COVID-19 guidelines.

Odisha

The state government had made up its mind to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from January 1, but the decision has now been put on hold. Students of classes 6 to 10 are still attending physical classes.

Uttar Pradesh

Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Greater Noida have shut down schools due to rise in COVID cases.

Haryana

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes have been shut down in Haryana till January 12.

Rajasthan

Schools in Jaipur for classes 1 to 8 have been shut till further orders.