Equal on paper, denied in reality: Why many Indian women still lack property rights

Forty-four-year-old Ramya Mahendran owns a house in Chennai. It was no small feat for Ramya, a first-generation graduate and IT professional, to register a 2BHK flat in her own name. Dressed in her best saree, when she signed the document as the owner of the property at the Saidapet Sub-Registrar office, her eyes welled up. They were tears of joy.



Ramya now has a house in her name which was bought with her own hard-earned money. Narrating the story behind her determination to register a house in her name, she said, “My father gave away our traditional house and farmland to my brother. I was not even informed when the property was transferred to his name. My relatives advised me not to break my relationship with my maternal home by seeking a share in the family property. But I decided to raise the question of equal rights over the property.” Low ownership of assets Except for Ramya’s mother, almost all her relatives turned against her. Her father and brother snapped ties with her. “Though my mother supported me, my father and brother stayed away. I was avoided at family occasions. Severely pained by the ostracisation, I finally decided not to move court to seek my share in the family property. But I worked hard and registered a house in my own name, because it matters to me,” said Ramya. Also read: Semmalar Annam on how Mayilaa, her Tamil film, depicts the travails of a rural woman Though the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, was amended in 2005 to remove gender discrimination and grant daughters equal property rights, scores of women like Ramya are still denied a share in family property. Worse still, in many cases, when they seek their legal right they are excluded from their families. In several instances, women themselves choose not to claim their share due to the fear of social ostracisation.

Recent data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) shows that only 13 percent of women own a house in their name. The number is even lower for land ownership, at just 8 percent. Even though women constitute half the population and play a key role in families, their ownership of assets remains very low.





Speaking to The Federal, women’s rights activist Renuka Bala said many women are misled by their families into believing they should not ask for their legal rights because their marriage was financed by the family.

