Anupriya Sahu, a Bengaluru-based architect, is the founder and design head of Alankaram, a luxury furniture brand known for its exquisite designs, which recently launched ‘Atamai,’ a teakwood chess board table set. Designed by Sahu, ‘Atamai,’ meaning ‘intellectual’ in Samoan, is a limited-edition creation dedicated to Grandmaster Gukesh, the chess star.



The centrepiece of the set is the teakwood table, made in the form of a king, and featuring an intricately inlaid chessboard, which makes it both a functional game table and ‘an exquisite statement piece for collectors’. The three sculptural side tables are each inspired by chess pieces: the queen, the rook, and the pawn. In this interview to The Federal, she talks about challenging traditional notions of opulence and advocates for minimalism and storytelling in design. Despite scaling up to a 2,00,000 sq. ft. manufacturing setup, she remains committed to handcrafted pieces. She also discusses sustainability beyond material sourcing, her experiences designing for global brands and celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat, and her efforts to challenge Eurocentric design biases. Above all, she underlines the importance of representation, which paves the way for more women in design and manufacturing, proving that true craftsmanship knows no gender. Excerpts from the interview: Furniture design and manufacturing remain largely male-dominated. As a woman leading Alankaram, what barriers did you have to break, and do you see real change in the industry — or just surface-level progress? I’ve always believed that craftsmanship has no gender — only passion, skill, and vision. Breaking through wasn’t about proving a point; it was about proving what was possible. It was about standing my ground, not just with words but with work that spoke for itself. Over time, I saw the shift — not just in attitudes, but in the quiet confidence of young women stepping into this field, knowing they belonged. Change is happening, but the real victory will be when a woman leading in design and manufacturing isn’t a story — it’s just the way things are. Until then, we keep carving our own path, just like the pieces we create — strong, timeless, and unapologetically original. Alankaram blends heritage with modernity. Have you ever encountered resistance — either from artisans, clients, or the industry itself — when pushing these boundaries, and how did you navigate it? Blending heritage with modernity has been a rewarding yet challenging journey for Alankaram, as it often requires shifting mindsets—whether it’s among artisans, clients, or within the industry itself. Traditional artisans, deeply rooted in age-old techniques, were initially hesitant to experiment with contemporary forms, unconventional compositions, or the integration of materials like brass inlays and intricate woodwork in minimalist designs. The key was to approach this as a collaboration rather than a disruption, gradually introducing new possibilities while respecting their craftsmanship. Also read: How Amrita Sher-Gil, India’s Frida Kahlo, redefined modern Indian art On the client side, there’s sometimes a preconceived notion that luxury means opulence—heavily adorned furniture, elaborate carvings, or predictable classical styles. Our challenge has been to showcase how subtle detailing, fine craftsmanship, and material storytelling can redefine elegance. When clients see how a simple yet sculptural piece, enhanced with delicate inlay work or precisely carved patterns, can hold just as much—if not more—character, they begin to embrace this evolved definition of luxury. At an industry level, the dominance of mass production and standardised design often contrasts with our handcrafted, detail-driven approach. Instead of following trends, we’ve stayed committed to our philosophy: creating furniture that is both rooted in tradition and relevant to contemporary living. By consistently innovating and demonstrating how heritage techniques can be seamlessly adapted to modern aesthetics, we’ve been able to bridge the gap between the past and the present—earning the trust of artisans, the admiration of clients, and a distinct place in the design landscape.

Your designs often challenge conventional notions of luxury. What’s one design ‘rule’ you love breaking, and what do you think it reveals about how we perceive elegance in furniture?

One design ‘rule’ we love breaking at Alankaram is the idea that luxury must always be ornate or excessive. Traditionally, luxury in furniture has been associated with grand embellishments and heavy detailing, but we believe elegance is more about thoughtful craftsmanship, material storytelling, and timeless simplicity. Our designs redefine opulence through a balance of minimalism and intricate artistry — whether it’s the delicate precision of wood carving, the narratives we weave into our furniture through patterns and motifs, or the fine inlay work that adds a distinct character to each piece.

Boyali, teakwood table with handpainted artwork by Alankaram

A key element that elevates our designs is the use of brass, not just as an accent but as a medium of storytelling. The way brass interacts with natural wood grains, forming subtle contrasts or bold statements, adds depth and warmth to our pieces. Whether through geometric inlays, structural highlights, or handcrafted details, these elements transform furniture into a sensory experience. To us, luxury isn’t just about what meets the eye — it’s about how a piece makes you feel, the heritage it carries, and the craftsmanship that ensures it lasts for generations.

You’ve built a 2,00,000 sq. ft. manufacturing setup while maintaining a handcrafted, bespoke approach. In an era of mass production, what’s the hardest part of scaling up without diluting quality?

Scaling up while staying true to handcrafted excellence has been one of our biggest challenges at Alankaram. With a 2,00,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, the natural temptation would be to lean into mass production, but for us, quality, craftsmanship, and individuality remain non-negotiable. The hardest part has been maintaining the soul of handcrafted furniture while expanding operations to meet growing demand. One key challenge is retaining the artisan’s touch in every piece. Unlike assembly-line furniture, our designs require skill, precision, and an understanding of materials that machines alone cannot replicate. To ensure this, we’ve invested heavily in artisan training, blending traditional woodworking techniques with modern tools that enhance, rather than replace, craftsmanship. Another challenge is quality control at scale. Every handcrafted detail, whether a meticulously carved wooden leg, a seamless brass inlay, or a custom finish, must meet our exacting standards. Every furniture piece undergoes testing on over 40 parameters before dispatch including strength testing on 16 parameters. We’ve implemented a multi-stage quality check process where craftsmanship is assessed at various stages, ensuring no detail is overlooked. Our expansion isn’t about producing more it’s about producing better. By marrying scale with skill, tradition with technology, and efficiency with artistry, we ensure that every piece leaving our facility carries the same handcrafted essence that defines Alankaram. Furniture is deeply personal — people live with it, touch it daily. Have you ever designed a piece that felt too intimate to sell? A creation that felt like it belonged only to you? Furniture isn’t just functional — it’s deeply personal, and some pieces feel almost too intimate to part with. One such design was a hand-carved wooden chair, where the grain, form, and detailing came together so seamlessly that it felt like an extension of our own journey. Another was a brass-inlaid table, where the patterns told a quiet story of movement and time. Letting go of such creations is never easy, but that’s the beauty of what we do—Alankaram’s furniture isn’t just made to be owned; it’s made to be lived with, to gather stories, and to become a part of someone else’s world. India has a long tradition of exquisite wood craftsmanship, but the global design industry often defaults to Eurocentric aesthetics. Have you ever felt the pressure to ‘internationalise’ your designs, and what’s your response to that?

The pressure to ‘internationalise’ is real, but at Alankaram, we see it differently. Rather than conforming to Eurocentric norms, we focus on redefining what global design means—on our own terms. Indian craftsmanship has depth, history, and an artistry that deserves to stand alongside any global aesthetic. Instead of stripping away our identity, we refine it — balancing tradition with innovation, intricate detailing with modern silhouettes, and age-old techniques with contemporary sensibilities. Our work isn’t about fitting in; it’s about showing that Indian design, in all its richness, belongs on the world stage as it is. Also read: Women's Day Special I How ‘Stork Sister’ Purnima Devi Barman empowered Assam women to save hargila Your showroom in Bengaluru is a staggering 24,000 sq. ft. space designed as an immersive experience. What’s one unexpected emotion or reaction you hope visitors walk away with?

Walking into our 24,000 sq. ft. Bengaluru showroom isn’t just about seeing furniture — it’s about feeling design. While we want visitors to admire the craftsmanship, the materials, and the scale, the one emotion we truly hope they leave with is a sense of connection. More than just appreciating aesthetics, we want them to experience how furniture can evoke warmth, nostalgia, or even a quiet sense of belonging. Whether it’s the touch of hand-carved wood, the gleam of brass inlay catching the light, or the way a space feels effortlessly balanced, we hope every visitor walks away with a deeper, more personal relationship with design that lingers long after they’ve left.

Ajji study table and Svarna wall art by Alankaram

Sustainability is a major conversation in design today. Beyond material sourcing, what are the biggest industry-wide gaps in sustainable furniture production that brands like Alankaram are working to address?