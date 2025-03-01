Bengaluru-based Franco-Indian visual artist Olympe Ramakrishna’s installation, ‘Women of Urban India,’ will be on display at Alliance Française in Delhi from March 8 to 18. Featuring 12 panels of Dupion silk, the exhibit reimagines urban Indian femininity through the artist’s signature amalgamation of European and Indian influences. Each silk panel — measuring approximately 16 × 3.9 feet and with oil on canvas paintings photographed and digitally printed onto it — presents a layered exploration of contemporary womanhood in India, inviting viewers to look beyond the obvious and uncover the nuances of identity, agency, and self-representation.

Born in a small village in Normandy, northern France, into a family of artists, Ramakrishna was raised in an environment that nurtured her creative instincts from an early age. Her formal training at the Beaux-Arts, the Académie de la Grande Chaumière, and the Battersea Art Centre refined her technical acumen, but it was in India — where she eventually settled in Bangalore — that she discovered a deeper thematic resonance. Inspired by everything from Mughal miniatures and Company paintings — hybrid Indo-European style of paintings made in British India by Indian artists — to the symbolism of the Flemish Primitives and the bold compositions of Amrita Sher-Gil, her work fuses varied influences that is most evident in 'Women of Urban India.' In this interview to The Federal, she asserts she chose Dupion silk for its textured appearance, which adds depth to her portraits. By positioning middle-class, professional Indian women within the visual lexicon of power — whether through the regality of their postures, the presence of symbolic motifs, or the interplay of fabric and form — she challenges entrenched notions of gender, authority, and representation. Excerpts from the interview: How does the materiality of Dupion silk shape the way you perceive and construct femininity in your work? Do you see it as a metaphor for resilience, fluidity, or something else entirely? I chose to work with Dupion silk for its textured, slubbed appearance — a result of its irregular silk fibers — which adds profound depth to my portraits. These irregularities serve as a powerful metaphor for women's stories; a smooth, shiny silk wouldn't have conveyed the same richness or subtle nuances in expression. The printed Dupion silk work also reminds me of tapestry art — a connection that is deeply personal, as I grew up in Normandy, where the famous Bayeux Tapestry influenced my work.

Dating from the 11th century and spanning approximately 70 meters, the Bayeux Tapestry recounts the events of the Norman Conquest of England in 1066 through its intricate embroidery and narrative detail. Yes, the floating fluid silk panels in the gallery symbolise women’s capability of adaptation, their resilience, creating a striking contrast with my rigid, straight lines and the frozen expressions of my models. It reminds us of the inherent complexity, sometimes even contradictions within human nature. How do you negotiate between two distinct artistic lineages? How does this interplay manifest in your portraits of urban Indian women? Rather than choosing between Western and Indian art, I naturally blend both traditions to reflect my own identity. There isn’t a sense of internal negotiation or conflict; the fusion is intrinsic to my practice. I am merely translating my journey between France and India — an expression of my Indo-French identity. Although I am not deliberately constructing an artistic identity that transcends borders, I find it rewarding if my work resonates on a universal level. In the curatorial note, Shankar Tripathi describes your portrait of Sneha as an evocation of both power and vulnerability, drawing from Bernard Boutet de Monvel’s portrait of Yashwant Rao Holkar. By positioning a female lawyer in the visual language of male aristocracy, what are you suggesting about gender in contemporary India? In this portrait, I sought to tell the story of women who are asserting their place in the professional world — fields that were once closed off to them. Here, Sneha, the lawyer. By dressing the subject in the attire of a Maharaja, I evoke a sense of divine power and authority. This visual language not only signifies the reclamation of this power but also highlights the ongoing redefinition of gender boundaries, especially among the emerging middle classes. Symbolism plays a critical role in your portraits — Arpitha with a crown of pomegranates, Chandu with Lakshmi’s mudras, Charisma with a black-hooded oriole. How do you see the role of symbols in reclaiming or redefining the narrative of the ‘Indian woman’ in art? And in embedding these references, are you alluding more to historical continuity or disruption? My fascination with symbolism began around the age of 14, when my French teacher introduced me to Gustave Moreau’s work, L’Apparition. Later, I discovered the art of Pierre Puvis de Chavannes and Paul Gauguin, further deepening my interest. The Bayeux Tapestry, as mentioned earlier, is also rich in medieval symbolism. Its borders are populated with animals — both real and imaginary.

Olympe Ramakrishna with her portraits of urban Indian women. Photos courtesy of Alliance Francaise

In Indian art, symbolism is an essential visual language — integral to religious iconography. More generally, colours and motifs carry significant meaning throughout India. Even today, contemporary Indian artists use symbolism. For instance, Shakti Burman incorporates symbolism throughout his work, weaving together mythological, cultural, and autobiographical elements with symbolic imagery drawn from both Eastern and Western art traditions.