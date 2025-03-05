Has Vijay grasped delimitation’s impact? TVK stand does not suggest so

Political greenhorn Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) joined the all-party meeting on delimitation hosted by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday (March 5), but the party’s statement sounded confusing and vague.

TVK chief and actor Vijay did not attend the meeting himself; instead, he was represented by his party’s general secretary Bussy Anand. But Vijay released a five-page statement before the meeting, clarifying that his party is not opposed to delimitation but raising concerns over the process itself, urging fairness and public consultation.

Also read: Delimitation: Will Stalin's all-party meet spur northern states to join fight?

The actor, only a year into active politics, emphasized that the issue is not merely about the number of MPs but about ensuring quality governance for the people. He stressed that no state should lose its rightful representation in Parliament due to constituency redistribution.

Political analysts say Vijay needs more clarity in his position on delimitation.

‘Not against delimitation, but seats should not be cut’

Vijay said in his statement that “instead of increasing the number of parliamentary seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, alternative solutions should be explored”.

“We must leverage technology, enhance governance mechanisms, and ensure better ballot representation to address issues of political representation. The focus should be on public welfare, industrial growth, quality education, and sustainable development rather than simply expanding the number of MPs,” he stated.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Bussy Anand reiterated the party’s stance, stating that delimitation is necessary but should not reduce the number of parliamentary seats.

Also read: Will South lose political power with delimitation?

“The current representation of 543 seats is sufficient. Our leader has clearly expressed his opinion. We are not against delimitation, but it should not result in a reduction of seats,” he told reporters.

‘Real concern is ensuring fair democratic representation’

Pointing out democratic practices in other countries, Vijay said several countries have provisions such as the “Prime Minister’s Question Time”, where leaders directly address representatives’ concerns. However, India lacks such structured opportunities for direct political accountability.

He also questioned whether increasing the number of MPs would lead to better governance, asserting that fundamental issues such as political integrity, accountability, and direct public engagement must be prioritized.

“The issue is not about the shortage of MPs. The real concern is ensuring fair democratic representation. This is a matter of principle rather than just a numerical increase in seats,” Vijay stated.

Vijay still ‘learning’

Beyond the delimitation issue, Vijay also emphasized the need for independent institutions. He called for the Election Commission, CBI, Income Tax Department, and Enforcement Directorate to remain free of political influence and not be used as tools for political control.

Also read: ‘Immediately have babies’: Stalin to newlyweds amid delimitation concerns

Commenting on Vijay’s statement, actor-politician and his friend Karunas, who, as the founder of Mukkulathor Pulipadai attended the all-party meeting, said, “We must welcome his opinion against delimitation. However, someone should have explained to him the problems our state will face if the delimitation exercise is carried out based on population. I’m glad he is learning.”

Lack of clarity

Political analysts also believe Vijay’s stance and the response from his general secretary lack clarity.

“At least Vijay decided to send his representative to the meeting, signalling that he doesn’t want to appear aligned with the BJP,” political analyst A Jeevakumar told The Federal.

“However, his statement lacks clarity. He doesn’t seem to have fully grasped the impact of delimitation. He argues that delimitation is not about the shortage of MPs but about governance, which is an oversimplification. He needs a strong team of researchers and writers for his press releases,” Jeevakumar added.