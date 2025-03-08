How rally driver Pragathi Gowda defies discrimination to flourish in the fast lane

Pragathi Gowda, a Bengaluru-based car rally driver, is making her mark on the national and international motorsports scene. Overcoming societal norms, family concerns, and gender biases, she has emerged as one of India’s top women rally drivers.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025 today (March 8), she shared her inspiring journey – from riding bikes in her colony to competing at the highest levels in rally racing.

The 27-year-old Pragathi is a Junior Indian National Rally Champion 2022, and was the first Indian to finish on the podium in the Rallye des Vallees 2024 in France, achieving a speed of 102.5 kmph. She is also an FIA RallyStar Asia Pacific 2002 winner, among other achievements.

Early passion for motorsports

Pragathi’s love for speed began early. She started riding motorbikes at 13 and driving cars at 18. Her fascination with adventure and automobiles led her to pursue rally racing despite the risks.

“I was always drawn to cars and bikes. It was the thrill of adventure that made me scale up,” she says.

Her inspirations include World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier, and Michèle Mouton, the only woman to win a World Rally Championship (WRC) event. She also credits rally driver Chetan Shivram.

When asked about the other sports she follows, Pragathi said she watches cricket and adds she is inspired by India's star batter Virat Kohli.

Support and challenges

While her parents, and her brother supported her dreams, her father and mother were initially hesitant due to the dangers of the sport. Motorsport is physically demanding and financially draining, and female participation is rare.

“Once I’m on the start line, I don’t know if I’ll finish or crash. My parents were scared, but I explained the positive side, and they stood by me,” Pragathi shares.

Despite being one of the few women in rally racing, she refused to let discrimination hold her back.

“If a male driver crashes, it’s racing. If I crash, they say, ‘Oh, she’s a girl.’ That hurt. But I focused on growth, not negativity,” she explains.

Mental and physical preparation

Motorsport is as much a mental game as a physical one. To stay sharp, Pragathi trains with a mental coach to handle high-pressure situations and improve reaction times.

“In rallying, you never know what will happen. You can’t afford to snap. You must react instantly,” she says.

She also undergoes rigorous physical training to maintain endurance and control over powerful rally cars.

Stepping into the international circuit

Competing internationally is a different ballgame. Pragathi moved from national to international rallying, a transition that required more precision, speed, and adaptability.

“International rallying is the ultimate goal. Indian rallies were my stepping stone. I’m grateful for my sponsors Sidvin, who made it possible,” she says.

She recently upgraded from a Rally 5 car to a more powerful Rally 4, requiring intensive testing and training to adapt to the increased horsepower.

“It took time to harness the car’s potential. But through dedication, hard work, and constant corrections from my mentors, I improved,” she adds.

Dealing with brother's loss and finding strength

One of the biggest personal challenges in Pragathi’s life was the loss of her brother, her mentor, and guiding force. “Losing him shattered me. I had a route planned, and suddenly I had to figure it out alone,” she recalls.

After months of grief, she found strength in his words and dreams for her, pushing herself to continue. “I realised I can’t sit back and cry. I had to prove that anything is possible.”

Finding sponsors and growing the sport

Unlike cricket, which attracts easy sponsorships in India, motorsports struggle with visibility. Pragathi faced difficulties securing financial backing, but her talent drew in key supporters like MRF and Sidvin.

“People in India barely know what rally racing is. Some even asked me which political party I was in when I said I’m a rally driver!” she laughs.

She is still seeking more sponsors to fund her goal of competing in the World Rally Championship.

Peak age and career longevity

In motorsports, the peak performance age is between 21 and 29, with careers usually lasting 7-8 years.

“I started late, but I’ve been climbing quickly. Now, I have to stay completely focused,” she explains.

For now, her goal is to compete in the European Rally Championship before making her World Rally Championship debut.

Giving back to the sport

Pragathi wants to mentor and train more women in motorsports. She plans to set up an academy to coach aspiring female rally drivers and grow the sport in India. “No woman in India has done what I’m doing at the international level. I want to change that,” she says.

A message for women

On International Women’s Day, Pragathi encourages women to chase their dreams without fear.

“Your dream, resilience, and hard work matter. A car or a cricket bat doesn’t care about gender. Stay dedicated, don’t lose focus, and believe in yourself,” she says.

Pragathi Gowda is not just racing on the track – she’s racing past stereotypes, inspiring women, and carving her path in a male-dominated sport.

