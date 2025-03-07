Meet Ms Mahout: Shabna Sulaiman | Women's Day special

Shabna Sulaiman, Kerala’s first Muslim woman mahout, has defied tradition to follow her passion for elephants. Leaving behind a career as a dental hygienist in the UAE, she took on one of the most unconventional and physically demanding professions in the country.

Her journey was not easy. Coming from an orthodox Muslim family in Kadalundy, Kerala, she faced immense opposition from relatives and neighbors who disapproved of her career choice. However, her passion for elephants, deeply rooted in her family’s history with Kerala’s first circus, kept her determined.









Grandfather inspired her

Shabna’s fascination with elephants can be traced back to her grandfather, Kunjamadurikal, the founder of Kerala’s first circus company, Great Malabar. Despite not having elephants at home while growing up, she always felt drawn to them.

When she decided to enter the profession, her mentor, V. Haridas, a respected elephant owner, recognized her dedication and took her under his wing. Shabna began training at Varikkassery Mana in Palakkad, working closely with three elephants—Raghuram, Rajendran, and Kochayyappan.

Breaking barriers in a male-dominated profession

As a Muslim woman in a traditionally male profession, Shabna faced rejection and skepticism. "First, a Muslim girl. Second, a lady. Many people didn’t want me to enter this field," she recalls. However, her unwavering passion and the support of her mentor helped her persevere.

Her most significant bond was with Manissery Raghuram, a majestic tusker she cared for deeply. Their connection was so strong that she performed his last rites in Varanasi when he passed away in 2021.

"Raghuram was the closest to me. His loss was heartbreaking, but my love for elephants remains unchanged," says Shabna.

Struggles, criticism, and perseverance

Shabna’s family struggled to accept her decision. Her mother questioned why she left a stable, well-paying job in the UAE for such a physically demanding profession. "People thought I was mad," she says.

At the beginning of her journey, she faced mental and emotional pressure from her community, with people discouraging her and spreading false narratives about elephant caretakers. However, Shabna remained firm in her conviction, proving her critics wrong with her dedication and expertise.

Daily life of a mahout

Despite the challenges, Shabna enjoys her work. She manages over 10 to 35 elephants daily, ensuring they are well-fed and cared for. She also travels across India scouting tuskers for her team.

Her expertise and reputation have grown significantly, making her a well-respected figure in the elephant management space.

"Elephants have emotions like small children. You must understand their needs and feelings," she explains.

Writing a book on elephants

Shabna is now working on a book about elephants, chronicling her experiences from Assam to Kerala. Through her writing, she hopes to share insights into elephant care, conservation, and her journey.

Despite working in a male-dominated field, she says she has never faced negativity from her colleagues. "The struggles came from the outside world, not from the profession itself," she insists.

A lasting legacy

From overcoming family resistance to becoming one of India’s few female mahouts, Shabna’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. She continues to challenge stereotypes, inspire women, and redefine elephant care.

Her story is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and breaking barriers in a field dominated by men.

