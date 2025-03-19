Sunita Williams returns: Science behind astronaut recovery, what India can learn

The return of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts—Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov—marked a significant milestone in human spaceflight.

The astronauts safely landed off the coast of Florida after months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Their return was a moment of celebration, accompanied by the awe-inspiring sight of parachutes deploying as their capsule descended into the ocean. The pod of dolphins which encircled the space capsule also added more drama to the momentous event.

Panel discussion

This discussion featured an expert panel to discuss the impact of long-duration space missions, the challenges astronauts face upon returning, and the future of space exploration. The panel included:

Dr Keith Siew – Scientist at University College London, specialising in space medicine

Dr William Selvamurthy – Renowned Indian scientist, former Director General of Life Sciences at DRDO

Dr TV Venkateswaran – Professor at IISER Mohali

S Srinivasan – Editor-in-Chief of The Federal

Science behind astronaut recovery

Once astronauts return to Earth, their bodies must readjust to gravity after an extended stay in space.

Dr Keith Siew explained that astronauts often experience low blood pressure, muscle loss, and bone mineral density reduction. Their inner ear balance system must also readapt to gravity, causing disorientation and dizziness. These effects require months of physiotherapy and medical monitoring to ensure full recovery.

“Spaceflight leads to muscle atrophy and cardiovascular deconditioning,” said Dr. Siew. “It takes time for the body to regain its normal function after such an extreme environment.”

What astronauts have to do to counteract negative effects

Cardiovascular exercises to strengthen the heart

Resistance training to regain muscle mass

Bone density monitoring to prevent fractures

Dr Selvamurthy emphasised that understanding these physiological changes helps scientists develop better countermeasures for longer missions, such as those planned for Mars.

Experiments conducted in space

While aboard the ISS, Crew-9 astronauts conducted groundbreaking experiments in space medicine, plant growth, and microbiology.

One notable experiment was aeroponics and hydroponics, where Sunita Williams tested growing vegetables in microgravity. “Food sustainability is critical for deep-space missions,” said Dr Selvamurthy.

Other experiments included:

Microbial studies to analyse how bacteria survive in space

Circadian rhythm research to understand how astronauts adjust sleep cycles

Genetic analysis to study how human DNA reacts to prolonged space exposure

These findings will shape future human spaceflight missions, including India’s Gaganyaan mission.

SpaceX vs Boeing debate

NASA’s reliance on private companies, such as SpaceX and Boeing, for astronaut transport has raised questions about reliability. Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft faced technical issues, forcing Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to extend their stay. Eventually, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule brought them home.

Dr Venkateswaran remarked, “This mission highlights how SpaceX has outpaced Boeing in spaceflight reliability. It raises concerns about Boeing’s future in space missions.”

The political dimension also played a role, with former US President Donald Trump claiming he would have brought the astronauts back sooner, fuelling media speculation. In reality, NASA had a contingency plan in place.

India’s space future: Lessons from Crew-9

With India’s Gaganyaan mission and upcoming collaborations with NASA and other agencies, experts discussed what India can learn from Crew-9’s extended stay. Key takeaways include:

Rigorous astronaut selection based on physiological and psychological resilience

Advanced training facilities, including India’s space analog stations in Ladakh

Space medicine advancements to counteract long-duration effects on human health

Sustainable life-support systems for future Indian space stations

Dr Selvamurthy highlighted, “India must focus on astronaut well-being, mission flexibility, and deep-space survival strategies to ensure success in upcoming human spaceflight programs.”

Future of human spaceflight

As Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and their crew adjust to life back on Earth, their mission has contributed invaluable data to space medicine and astronaut endurance. Their extended stay proved that astronauts can adapt to unforeseen challenges and continue space exploration with greater resilience.

With India's Gaganyaan mission on the horizon, the knowledge gained from Crew-9 will shape the next generation of space travellers. The future of human spaceflight is unfolding, and India is ready to take its place among the stars.

