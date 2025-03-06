Champions Trophy India vs New Zealand final: 'Be wary of New Zealand’s spin duo'

The semi-finals of the Champions Trophy saw South Africa fall short against New Zealand in a high-scoring contest. BCCI Umpire K Srinath reflected on what went wrong for the Proteas, emphasising that the pressure of a big knockout game played a crucial role.

“362 in a semi-final is a massive target. When they lost an early wicket within the powerplay, partnerships never really built up,” Srinath noted. While David Miller’s unbeaten century was commendable, it wasn't enough to secure victory.

He dismissed the idea that South Africa was overly reliant on key players. Instead, he pointed out that someone from the top order needed to bat deep, much like how Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra did for New Zealand.



Could Miller have batted higher?

Some critics suggested that Miller should have batted earlier. However, Srinath disagreed, stating that Miller is a designated finisher and that tinkering with the batting order wouldn’t have necessarily changed the outcome.

“If one of the top-order batters had batted along with Miller, it would have been a different ballgame. But when you’re chasing 362, you need at least one batter to go deep,” he added.

India’s strategy against New Zealand

With New Zealand set to face India in the final, Srinath analysed India’s approach. The match will be played in Dubai, where pitch conditions have generally favoured teams batting first.

“The pitch gets tired and slow in the second innings. New Zealand’s spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, along with part-timers like Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips, will play a key role,” Srinath stated.

He emphasised that India should stick to their tried-and-tested approach. “India won’t change their game plan. If they play like they did in the last four games, there’s no reason they can’t lift the trophy,” he asserted.

India’s biggest challenge

Despite having already beaten New Zealand in the group stage, Srinath warned that the Kiwis remain a formidable side.

“They are an all-round side. Their batting depth is impressive, with Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham all in good form. Plus, they’re one of the best fielding teams in world cricket,” he explained.

New Zealand’s pace attack, featuring Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, and Matt Henry, could trouble India. “Henry took a five-wicket haul against India in the group stage. India’s top-order needs to negotiate them well before going after the spinners in the middle overs,” Srinath advised.



Will India stick to their bowling strategy?

India’s bowling attack, which dominated Australia in the previous matches, is expected to remain unchanged.

“I don’t see India making any changes. Their four spinners—Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and R. Ashwin—have been crucial. The only fast bowler, Mohammad Shami, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, have also performed well,” he added.

Breaking New Zealand’s rhythm

Srinath believes that instead of worrying about New Zealand’s strengths, India should focus on their own game.

“They will have specific plans for key players like Williamson and Ravindra, but it’s a fresh game. India comes into this final with confidence, having beaten England 3-0 in ODIs and dominating the group stage,” he said.

Does the toss matter?

While many believe that the toss could be a deciding factor, Srinath downplayed its importance.

“India has both batted first and chased successfully. They will adapt accordingly. Plus, dew hasn’t played a significant role in Dubai, so spinners will remain effective throughout the game,” he explained.

Who could be India’s game-changer?

Srinath refused to single out one player, stating that all 11 players are potential match-winners.

“It could be Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, or any of the bowlers. But ultimately, cricket is a team game. If India plays as a unit, they will be unbeatable,” he said.



Handling pressure in the final

Srinath concluded by emphasising the importance of composure in big matches.

“Finals are all about handling pressure. India has experience in big tournaments—they recently won the T20 World Cup and have a history of performing in ICC events. If they hold their nerves, they can dislodge this quality New Zealand side,” he said.

With both teams in top form, the Champions Trophy final promises to be an exciting contest. Will India continue their dominance, or will New Zealand upset the favourites? The cricketing world awaits the showdown.

