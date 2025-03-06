US halts use of military planes to deport illegal immigrants: Report

The Trump administration has put a halt to the use of military aircraft to fly illegal immigrants to various countries and to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba due to the high costs incurred during these missions.

No military flights for deportation have taken place since March 1, media reports quoted unnamed US defence officials as saying. A flight set for March 6 has been cancelled.

A permanent pause "The pause on such flights could be extended or made permanent," an official said. Since Donald Trump became the president of the US for a second term, his administration wanted the military flights to send out a message about their intent to get tough on illegal immigrants in the country. The deportation issue was traditionally handled by the department of homeland security to transfer migrants to the US military facilities at Guantanamo Bay and to other countries.