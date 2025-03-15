‘Hollow understanding’: DMK hits back at Pawan Kalyan for his dubbed films remark

The DMK on Saturday (March 15) hit back at Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on the language row and dismissed his argument as a “hollow understanding” of Tamil Nadu’s stance on linguistic policies.

DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah said, “Tamil Nadu has never opposed individuals learning Hindi or any other language. What we oppose is the imposition of Hindi or any language on the people of our state.”

His response came after the actor-turned-politician accused Tamil Nadu politicians of hypocrisy, questioning why they opposed Hindi imposition while allowing Tamil films to be dubbed into Hindi for commercial benefits.



Firm on two-language formula



The DMK also argued that Tamil Nadu already has Hindi Prachar Sabhas that voluntarily teach Hindi to those interested. “If people want to learn Hindi, they are welcome to do so. The issue arises when the Central government mandates Hindi learning through policies like the NEP or PM SHRI schools,” Hafeezullah said.



Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan echoed his sentiments and added that this has always been Tamil Nadu’s position on the language issue.

“We have been opposing Hindi since 1938. We had passed legislation in the state Assembly that Tamil Nadu will always follow the two-language formula because of the advice and suggestions of the academic experts not actors. The bill was passed way back in 1968 when Pawan Kalyan was not even born. He doesn’t know the politics of Tamil Nadu. This is not the first time we have opposed Hindi because we feel that education in the mother tongue is the best way of training people. He (Pawan Kalyan) wants to somehow support the BJP so that he can gain something out of the BJP government,” Elangovan said.



The DMK leaders insisted that equating language policy with business decisions – such as dubbing films – was an oversimplification that ignored the state’s longstanding linguistic position.